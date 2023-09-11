Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 33.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 50.9% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.28. 1,583,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,808. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

