Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,769,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 681,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

