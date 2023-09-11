Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

