Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 28,806 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 519,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

