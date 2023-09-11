Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,898 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 92,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Baidu by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Baidu by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Baidu Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,981. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $137.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

