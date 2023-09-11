Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,588 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,588 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $63,795.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,407,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,187,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,702 shares of company stock worth $1,895,123. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 1.0 %

RUN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. 4,546,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,920. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.