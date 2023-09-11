Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $260,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.09. 86,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

