Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $53.10 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 402,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,096,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 14.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,326,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,278. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

