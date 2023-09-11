Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $857,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.51.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.39. 2,291,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,616. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $195.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.