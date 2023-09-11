Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.41. 595,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.