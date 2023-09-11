Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 0.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,420,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 106,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.39. 42,140 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

