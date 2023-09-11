Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Sold by PGIM Custom Harvest LLC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC owned about 10.42% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLAX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.