FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,968,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,239,944. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

