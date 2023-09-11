Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. PROG comprises approximately 0.6% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PROG by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its stake in PROG by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,349,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after buying an additional 166,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,169. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.09 million. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

