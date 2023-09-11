Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 355,000 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Hims & Hers Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Hims & Hers Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $210,003.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $210,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,869. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

