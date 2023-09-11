Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys 140,612 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,612 shares during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies comprises about 2.3% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

HVT traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,988. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $496.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

