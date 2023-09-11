Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Hanesbrands comprises about 0.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Hanesbrands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

