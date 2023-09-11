Fund 1 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 460,827 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,548,000. Children’s Place comprises approximately 6.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 43,000 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,782.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Children’s Place Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 178,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

