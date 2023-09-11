Fund 1 Investments LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fund 1 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.81, a PEG ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $627,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,243. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

