Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $36.05. 947,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

