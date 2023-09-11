Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 61,274 EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 214,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $10.68.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

