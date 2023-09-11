Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

