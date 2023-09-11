Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,176,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,588 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $68,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,781 shares of company stock worth $10,818,255 in the last ninety days. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

