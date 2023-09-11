Fund 1 Investments LLC Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 190,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

PLBY Group Price Performance

Shares of PLBY stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Monday. 150,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

