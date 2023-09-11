G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

GIII stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $4,126,624.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 378,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1,669.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

