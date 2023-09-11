Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.08

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 9994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$516.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.27.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

