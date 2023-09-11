Gates Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,814,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,577 shares during the period. ChampionX makes up 3.5% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of ChampionX worth $130,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $62,568,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3,290.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799,459 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 490,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,230. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

