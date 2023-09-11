Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $74.41 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,134 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $74,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.30. 292,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.05.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

