Gates Capital Management Inc. Invests $60.57 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 824,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,565,000. Mueller Industries makes up 1.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MLI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 102,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

