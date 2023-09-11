Gates Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,559,936 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559,936 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises approximately 4.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Element Solutions worth $152,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.69. 428,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

