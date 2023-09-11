General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.28.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,365,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $633,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

