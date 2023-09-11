Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Holdings Lessened by Legion Partners Asset Management LLC

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,100 shares during the period. Genesco makes up about 4.5% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Genesco worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.07 million, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.98. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $53.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.25 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

