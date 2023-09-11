Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
GEOS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 1.31. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.46.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geospace Technologies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.