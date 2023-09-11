Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

GEOS opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 1.31. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.46.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 85,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 25,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.