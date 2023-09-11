Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.73

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$38.73 and last traded at C$38.62, with a volume of 24716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2463768 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.