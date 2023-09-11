Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.03. 4,640,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

