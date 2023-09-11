Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Globant worth $41,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,848. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

