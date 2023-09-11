Gobi Capital LLC Buys New Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,003 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,115,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 2.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $1,329.61. 23,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,377.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.