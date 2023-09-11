Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 32,699 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.39. 1,202,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,711. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

