Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.69. The company had a trading volume of 970,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

