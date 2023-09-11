Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.