Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.42

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$75.42 and last traded at C$75.42, with a volume of 6332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.60.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$103.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.15%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

