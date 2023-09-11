Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $337,058.69 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,164.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00236095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00730986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00557679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00058400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

