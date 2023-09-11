GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stake Reduced by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises approximately 6.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $268,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,994. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

