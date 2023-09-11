H Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

H Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 60.4% of H Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. H Partners Management LLC owned 8.49% of Harley-Davidson worth $465,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

