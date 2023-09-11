Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

NYSE HAL opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

