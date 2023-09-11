Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $21,041,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,929 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $6,503,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,764. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.