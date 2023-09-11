Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, August 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HBRIY
Harbour Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.