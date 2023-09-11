Head-To-Head Contrast: BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A N/A N/A FOX 8.31% 16.98% 8.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A FOX 2 8 6 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BuzzFeed and FOX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FOX has a consensus target price of $36.56, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and FOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $383.41 million N/A N/A N/A N/A FOX $14.91 billion 1.03 $1.24 billion $2.32 13.52

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

FOX beats BuzzFeed on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc., a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships. The company is based in Rye, New York.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and engages in production of content for company and third parties. Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment comprises the FOX Studio Lot which provides television and film production services including office space, studio operation services, and facility operations; and Credible, a U.S. consumer finance marketplace. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

