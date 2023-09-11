Head to Head Contrast: NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) versus Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NAVER and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVER N/A N/A N/A Weibo 17.47% 13.22% 6.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NAVER and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01 Weibo $1.76 billion 1.64 $85.56 million $1.29 9.56

Analyst Recommendations

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than NAVER. NAVER is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NAVER and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVER 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weibo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Weibo has a consensus price target of $20.87, indicating a potential upside of 69.23%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than NAVER.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weibo beats NAVER on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Naver, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; SNOW, a camera; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER SQUARE for business; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, VIBE, NAVER TV, NAVER Post, and Grafolio for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, NAVER Corporation is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film production and distribution; real estate rental; investment and information business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

