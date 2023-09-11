HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of HealthEquity worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.96. 355,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,793. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

